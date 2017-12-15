Rasen MP disappointed by Scampton Air Show announcement

Market Rasen’s MP Sir Edward Leigh, whose Gainsborough constituency includes RAF Scampton, has been disappointed by news that there will not be a Scampton Air Show in 2018.

He said: “After the success of the first Scampton Air Show, this year, I had obviously hoped that it would become a regular fixture.

“Unfortunately, the RAF Charitable Trust has taken the decision to not stage an airshow next year, as they say they want to ‘learn lessons’ from this year’s experience.

“So, I am saddened to learn that there won’t be a Scampton Airshow in 2018.

“But I stand ready to assist where I can to support the RAF Charitable Trust’s ambition to hold an airshow the following year, in 2019.

“I know that my colleagues on both West Lindsey and Lincolnshire County Council will also be willing to assist in keeping the RAF’s airshow in Lincolnshire’s big skies.”

The inaugural event, held in September this year, attracted 50,000 visitors over the two-day event.

RAF Scampton hosted 104 aircraft over the airshow weekend, both in the air and on the ground.

They were all joining the world famous Red Arrows, who were performing at their home base.