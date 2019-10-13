Rasen Mayor: Speed watch plan is off to a ‘good start’

Plans to launch a community speed watch scheme in Market Rasen have got off to a ‘good start’.

Market Rasen Town Council has formed a group of councillors, led by Coun June Clark, who will take the project forward.

And the council is now looking to recruit residents, secure the equipment and get essentials such as high-vis jackets.

The council decided to launch the scheme after concerns were raised about the speed of vehicles coming into the town on all of the major routes.

In a discussion about setting up a speed watch group, Deputy Mayor Steve Bunney told Market Rasen Town Council’s monthly meeting: “It requires a coordinator to administer this, who has to be a named person.

“It’s got to be a minimum of three [members].

“They [Lincolnshire Police] will want that group to find potential sites.

“We, the council, pay for the equipment.

“A lot of other parishes have borrowed that equipment from PCSOs.

“We have to get permission to do that.

“They have to get that from the [Lincolnshire] Road Safety Partnership.”

Councillor June Clark volunteered to be the coordinator for the group and councillors Nicky Brooksbank, Cathy Sirett and Ken Bridger agreed to be on the committee.

Mayor John Matthews told the meeting: “That’s a good start.”

For details about getting involved call 01673 842479.