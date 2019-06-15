Rasen has ‘good representation’ at district council

Market Rasen has ‘good representation’ at West Lindsey District Council following the recent election.

Speaking at Market Rasen Town Council’s June meeting, Coun Steve Bunney said the town has a good representation of councillors on the district’s committees.

And Coun Bunney – a Liberal Democrat who has just won his first WLDC seat – said he and the two Conservative Market Rasen ward councillors have been working closely together.

Coun Bunney said: “We [Market Rasen ward councillors] have been working quite close together – hopefully we’ll be able to keep that going.

“We’ve [Market Rasen] got quite a good representation of councillors on committees.”

Coun Bunney has been appointed to the prosperous communities committee, policy and resources committee and the appeals board.

The prosperous communities committee is responsible for issues such as regeneration and the council’s role in the community.

The policy and resources committee is the principal committee of the council and is responsible for the budget setting council priorities.

Coun Cordelia McCartney has been appointed to the planning committee, licensing committee and regulatory committee.

And Coun John McNeil has been appointed to the governance and audit committee as chairman, the prosperous communities committee as vice chairman, the policy and resources committee and the chief officer of the employment committee.