Rasen council to hike taxes by 9.98 per cent

Residents in Market Rasen are facing a 9.98 per cent hike in their Council Tax bill after town councillors approved the 2019/20 precept.

The precept figure has been set at £126,480 - which is £11,480 more than last year’s £115,000 budget.

Market Rasen Town Council’s finance and facilities officer, Yvonne Clark, said the hike was a reflection of increases in costs in salaries, minimum wage, pension contributions, utilities and business rates.

Ms Clark said: “A provision has also been made to start building up a fund to replace the skate park and other equipment in the future.

“This was suggested from the floor in the 2017 town meeting.”

Town councillors agreed the precept at their monthly meeting in Festival Hall on Wednesday, January 9.

During this meeting, the Rasen Mail asked the town council what this rise would mean, in real terms, for an average Band D taxpayer.

But councillors would not reveal this figure, saying residents would have to wait until tax collecting authority West Lindsey District Council rubber-stamped figures.

Elsewhere in the county, town councils have told residents what an average Band D taxpayer can expect to pay.

Horncastle Town Council has approved a rise of 21.84 per cent, adding 12.74 pence to Band D bill.

The Horncastle precept is up to £157,542, from £129,500.

And in Louth, town councillors were last night (Tuesday, January 15) due to approve a 28.9 per cent rise. This is a £22.29 increase for an average Band D taxpayer.

Back in November, councillors in Caistor voted through the authority’s first increase in three years - a rise of 2.9 per cent to support a £5,000 investment for the town’s parks and £3,500 to for community events organised by Caistor Goes and Caistor Lions.

Annual bills are made up of four different precepts - town/parish council, county council, district council, and police.

They set precepts based on budgets drawn up to deliver services, ranging from education and road repairs to grass cutting.