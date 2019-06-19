Rasen Council looking for land for town allotment site

Market Rasen Town Council is calling on residents to help identify land suitable for use as allotments.

Town Clerk, Faye Lambkin-Smith, said the town council is keen to hear from anyone who could help.

She continued: “The Town Council has received a number of enquiries for allotments, which we are looking into.

“A Town or Parish Council has a legal duty to provide allotments if it is perceived there is a need for allotments and should there be suitable land accessible in the area.

“Market Rasen Town Council is exploring options of land available and is looking for the support from the community in doing this.

Ms Lambkin-Smith said: “If any member of the community is aware of any land in the area for a peppercorn rent or loan, contact the Town Clerk on 01673 842479 or email townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk .

For many years, the town allotments were located behind the Methodist Chapel, next to station approach, however this land was sold.

Exploring the potential for a community gardening / community allotment project on Town Council land is included in the current three-year plan, adopted by the council last year.