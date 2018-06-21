Rasen Council column: Supporting summer events

The Town Council is supporting a number of leisure events for residents and visitors during the coming summer months.

•Saturday June 23: Bric-a-Brac Market, with stalls, entertainment, games and refreshments for the whole family.

• Monday, June 25 to Sunday, August 19: Wolds Women of Influence Exhibition in the Magistrates Court. Open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and some Saturday mornings.

• Sunday, July 1: The Equali–Tea. Tea Party and debate to celebrate the centenary of the vote for women, at The Old Police Station.

• Saturday, July 7: Jonathan Byrd and Pick Up Cowboy in Concert at the Festival Hall, 7.30pm. Tickets available from Garnets Sweet Shop.

• Saturday, August 4: Rotary Open Gardens and Arts & Craft Exhibition at the Festival Hall. Tickets available in the Market Place on the day.

• Saturday, September 8: Heritage Day - The Old Police Station, Magistrates Court and Railway Station Buildings open during the day, along with a market and entertainment in the Market Square. The public can tour the town in a vintage bus, along with the opportunity to undertake the Town Heritage and Building tours.

Leisure Facilities

The hard surface for the Mill Road Skate Park has been constructed and is ready for the installation of the ramps.

The whole project will be completed well before the summer holidays.

A ‘Skate Jam’ event is being planned for Saturday September 8 – providing an up-to-date, fun activity for the young people while the rest of the family enjoy the heritage event.

The Council is looking forward to working with all residents to help WLDC and SLM plan and develop the newly announced multi million pound Dryside Leisure Centre and Outside All Weather Playing Surface that is to be built on the old school playing field next to the primary school.

This project is scheduled to be completed by 2020 bringing a state of the art facility.

Meanwhile, the existing Sports Hall, gym and astro-turf remains open at De Aston School.

• Market Rasen Town Council is based in The Old Police Station, which is open on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10.30am to 1pm.

Contact number 01673 842479; email townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk .