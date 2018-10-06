Praise for town’s Neighbourhood Plan

Kirton-in-Lindsey is making progress with preparing its Neighbourhood Plan that sets out how residents want to see their community developed over the next 10 to 15 years.

The Neighbourhood Plan could include setting out where new homes are built, which areas of open space are protected or enhanced, and what local facilities are needed in the future.

The first part of the process is to decide exactly what area the Neighbourhood Plan should cover.

Kirton-in-Lindsey Town Council has submitted an application to North Lincolnshire Council to have a specified area designated as a ‘Neighbourhood Area’.

Before a decision can be made on the application, a consultation will take place to get the views of residents, businesses and agencies with an interest in the area.

This consultation started on Monday, October 1 and will run until Friday, November 9.

North Lincolnshire Council Leader Rob Waltham said: “It is fantastic to see another community preparing a Neighbourhood Plan.

“Kirton-in-Lindsey are taking full advantage of the opportunity that Neighbourhood Planning presents to local people, to help shape the development of their town over coming years.

“Designating the Neighbourhood Area is the first step towards this, and we want as many people in Kirton-in-Lindsey as possible to get involved to help put their plan together. If you live in Kirton or have an interest in the area, make sure you have your say during the consultation.”

Kirton-in-Lindsey Town Councillor Pat Frankish, interim chairman of the Kirton in Lindsey Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, said: “Kirton-in-Lindsey is special to those of us who live here and we look forward to gathering the views of everyone to inform further development.

“The steering group includes people with skills, experience and enthusiasm, who will endeavour to listen to all and draw up a plan for wider consultation in due course.”

Kirton in Lindsey is in the earliest stages of the plan making process, so anyone who is interested in the Neighbourhood Plan and becoming involved should contact Kirton in Lindsey Town Council.

Have your say: northlincs.gov.uk/current-consultations.