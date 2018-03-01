Plans submitted to council for respite unit near Rasen

A property in Glentham could be transformed into a respite unit if plans submitted to West Lindsey District Council are approved.

The application by Mrs R Wood-Raw, of Highfield End, in Highfield Terrace, would see the property converted into a centre for day activities and respite care.

There would be one or two staff on hand to give 24-hour care.

Supporting documentation states the plans would be a way of bringing employment into the area, with an ‘increased revenue’ in the area as clients, carers and staff would use local amenities and businesses.”

The application proposes to use the building for both day activities and respite services,

Supporting paperwork for the application states: “We anticipate the unit will be required to operate over a seven day a week period, as weekend respite is necessary to those that use services and their carers.

“It is further anticipated that people using the respite unit will have access to day/evening activities including accessing local amenities and use the village hall for clubs and groups and the touring cinema.”

The applicant would also like to create a garden at the premises, featuring a greenhouse and allotment for general gardening and growing vegetables.

It is anticipated the average length of stay in the respite unit would be less than a week, but could be longer for some individuals to cover carers’ holidays.

The proposed plans include facilities to ensure individuals staying at the unit are helped to retain their independence.

Documents state: “These include using laundry facilities, using the kitchen to practice preparing meals and using the bathroom facilities to increase independence for personal care.”

The application states there is already a similar service available in Market Rasen, and the Glentham unit would help care for individuals who are waiting for care, adding that some of those individuals have been ‘awaiting appropriate respite to meet their needs for over a year’.