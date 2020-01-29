Plans submitted for new central depot

A planning application has been submitted for the construction of a new central depot in West Lindsey.

If passed, the depot would secure the future of waste collections and street cleansing operations in the district, which are highly rated.

The proposed depot building

The purpose built facility would be created near Caenby Corner and would replace West Lindsey District Council’s existing sites at North Warren Road, Gainsborough and Gallamore Lane Industrial Estate, Middle Rasen.

The aim is to ensure waste and recycling services continue to run as efficiently as possible, as more homes are built in future.

The depot would be the main office for the Operational Services Team to co-ordinate waste services within the district and become home to the waste collection fleet and operatives.

As previously reported last year, the council’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee scrutinised the plans which were unanimously given cross-party support.

Councillor Giles McNeill, Leader of West Lindsey District Council said if planning permission is granted, he hopes work on the new building can start as early as late Spring 2020.

He said: “I am pleased that our application has been submitted to the planning department for consideration.

“Not only will a central depot improve the workplace for our staff, who deserve a good-quality work environment, it will help us to continue to deliver our award-winning service in a way that means we are spending public money as wisely as possible, delivering excellent value for money for the residents of West Lindsey for the foreseeable future.

“This new depot will allow us to adapt to changing waste management needs, and means we will be able to make any changes to deliver sustainable waste management required by national and local waste strategies.”

The council’s current depot facilities opened in the 1970s and are ‘no longer fit for purpose’. Investing in the service area will ensure there is appropriate facilities to allow high quality waste management and street cleansing services to continue to be delivered.

The application is expected to be approved at a planning committee meeting on April 29.