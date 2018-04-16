Plans for workshop to be built in Caistor

An industrial fabrication workshop could be built in Caistor if planners at West Lindsey District Council give it the go-ahead.

The application was submitted by Mr Charles Franklin, of Commercial Properties, Unit 1, in North Kelsey Road Industrial Estate.

According to supporting documentation for the application, plans will see an industrial fabrication workshop built on the estate.

If approved, fabrication works will largely consist of removing parts and apparatus from vehicles and trailers to prepare them for the processes of abrasive blasting and painting which take place in the locality.

The site in question is currently used for the storage of plants and equipment.