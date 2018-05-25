Plans for two flats in Rasen

A former retail building in the centre of Market Rasen could be transformed into housing if approved by planners at West Lindsey District Council.

Documents on the WLDC website reveal that the applicant, Mr R Clark of Peter Rhodes Ltd, is applying for a change of use of retail premises to two flats.

The building in question, 54 to 56 Queen Street, is the former premises of Peter Rhodes Ltd, which has now relocated to 21 Oxford Street.

In supporting documentation, Mr Clark states: “The premises were constructed in the late 1980s as a shop/showroom on the ground floor with two flats above.

“The flats are still in occupation and within the ownership of the applicant – there is no development proposed for the first floor flats.

“The proposals are for the change of use of the ground floor shop (and a small associated area of the first floor) with the creation of two ground floor flats, with one of the flats having a first floor bedroom and bathroom in the existing first floor former storage space previously used by the retail premises.”

So far, no comments have been submitted to WLDC regarding plans.