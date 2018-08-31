Plans for travelling circus in Rasen

Planners at West Lindsey District Council have approved an application for a family travelling circus to be stationed near Middle Rasen.

Plans submitted by Mr Mack will see a change of use of land to permanent family quarters for a circus operating group of travelling showpeople.

The site is land at Castle Livestock Farm, in Lincoln Lane, Middle Rasen, and the family will only live there when they are not touring the UK.

Documents on WLDC’s website reveal the family had been looking for a site to act as a permanent headquarters for the family.

Concerns were raised by Shire Group of IBDs, as they felt, if granted, the application may increase the impermeable area to the site.

The Shire Group IBDs advised that the applicant will need to ensure that any existing or proposed water surface water system can accomodate an increase