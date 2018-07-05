Plans for North Owersby

Four new homes could be built in a popular area on the outskirts of North Owersby if plans are approved by West Lindsey District Council.

Documents on the WLDC website reveal that the application has been put forward by the Lincoln Diocesan Trust and Board of Finance.

The site for the proposed development is land east of Thornton Road, North Owersby.

There is already existing housing developments on the north and west of the site.

In supporting documentation, the applicant states: “The residential development adjacent to the site largely comprises two storey, semi-detached dwellings with several large detached dwellings located further north along Thornton Road.

“The proposed development incorporates the erection of four three-bedroom detached houses fronting Thornton Road, with associated gardens and vehicular access.”

The applicant goes on to say that if approved the homes would be a similar material and height to reflect the existing residential developments.

So far, no comments have been submitted to WLDC regarding the plans.