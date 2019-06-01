Plans for homes on outskirts of Tealby have been approved

Planners at West Lindsey District Council have given the go-ahead for five new homes to be built on the outskirts of Tealby.

The plans, submitted by David Nelstrop, will see five homes built on land to the rear of 36 Cow Lane, in Tealby.

Details on the planning portal reveal that Mr Nelstrop will also create two new access roads, and attached car ports for two of the homes, and detached garages for the other three homes.

The homes will comprise of two two-storey properties with four bedrooms, and three one-story properties with three bedrooms.

The development will also incorporate 10 parking spaces for use by residents.

The highways department at Lincolnshire County Council raised some concerns.

In a letter to WLDC, Senior Development Management Officer Becky Melhuish said: “I’m concerned that the building line will restrict visibility, and vehicles will edge forward into the footway/cycleway where cyclists may be travelling at speed.

WLDC granted planning permission for a proposal to build on land to the rear of 36 Cow Lane in May 2018.

Applicant Jonathan Lord, will build four homes with an access road, and three detached garages. Mr Lord was also granted permission to make alterations to the existing dwelling, including the erection of a car port.