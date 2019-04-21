Plans for former reservoir at Tealby

A former water reservoir near Tealby could be converted into a low carbon footprint family home if plans are approved by West Lindsey District Council.

Applicant Tony Parkinson wants to utilise the now-disconnected existing tank, formerly used by Anglian Water, and use it to create a two bed property, across multiple levels.

Documents submitted to WLDC say: “The site is now vacant and not used for its original purpose, therefore the new owners are seeking to convert the disused tank into a single family dwelling.

“The existing tank structure is of a sufficient height and size to house much of a single family dwelling within the existing structure.”

Documents also outline a variety of proposed design principles - which include a series of roof lights to let in sunlight to the deepest areas and increase heat in the building, planted roofs to absorb heat and insulate the building and harvesting rainwater.

These principles will also lower the running costs of the building.

According to Savills auctioneers website, the site sold for £40,000 in June 2018.