Planning committee was not consulted on approved plans

West Lindsey District Council have apologised after failing to allow Market Rasen Town Council to discuss a planning application before it was approved.

The Planning and Development Committee met last Wednesday (March 7) to discuss various applications.

At the meeting, chair of the committee, Coun Margaret Lakin-Whitworth, expressed her disappointment that they were not able to discuss an application which was passed last month.

The application in question concerns 1 Oxford Street, which used to be the former premises of Peter Rhodes Ltd, which has now relocated to 21 Oxford Street.

The building will be converted into six two-storey flats, five with two-bedrooms and one with three-bedrooms.

There will be an additional three car parking spaces allocated, making six in total.

At the time, Coun Thomas Smith (Rasen Ward) submitted an objection the application citing highways issues that would occur when entering and exiting the site, which is already over capacity.

Planning permission was granted by West Lindsey District Council on February 13.