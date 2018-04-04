On the agenda for Rasen town council meeting

The next meeting of Market Rasen Town Council takes place tonight (Wednesday, April 4).

The venue, as always, is the Committee Room of the Festival Hall, starting at 7pm.

Agenda items include updates on the Festival Hall/Old Police Station, De Aston Field, and the Skate Park.

Councillors will also discuss and resolve on the budget proposal for 2018/2019.

At the meeting, a discussion on business in the market place will be led by Coun Stephen Bunney.

Members of the public are invited to attend.

There will be a maximum of 20 minutes allocated for any public participation.

Full council normally meets on the first Wednesday of the month.