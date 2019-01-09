On the agenda for Market Rasen Town Council

The next meeting of Market Rasen Town Council will take place tonight (Wednesday, January 9).

The venue, as always, is the Committee Room of the Festival Hall, starting at 7pm.

Agenda items include progress updates on the Festival Hall/Old Police Station, De Aston Field, and Skate Park CCTV.

Councillors will also set the final precept figure for 2019/2020.

There will also be a discussions on a tourism information centre, and the Market Rasen Action Group town clear up on February 23/24.

Members of the public are invited to attend.

There will be a maximum of 20 minutes allocated for any public participation at the meeting.