New Chief Executive announced for West Lindsey District Council

West Lindsey District Council has announced today (Tuesday) that Ian Knowles has been appointed as its new Chief Executive.

The Chief Officer Employment Committee, which is made up of councillors, carried out a rigorous interview process and confirmed their decision this week.

Coun Giles McNeill, Leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “I am really pleased to welcome Ian to his new role as West Lindsey District Council’s new Chief Executive.

“The Chief Officer Employment Committee has taken a deliberate approach in recent months to ensure that there will be a resilient and effective senior management structure to support our new Chief Executive.

“It had become increasingly clear to me that our triumvirate model of three Executive Directors was no longer the right approach as we move into the 2020s.

“Strategic partnerships are increasingly important to local authorities and it has become clear to me that a single point of contact is a significant advantage.

“As Leader, I look forward to working with our new Chief Executive to deliver the administration’s agenda over the next three and a half years.”

Ian has been working at the Council for five and a half years and until this appointment was the Executive Director of Resources.

He has worked in local government since 1992.

Ian had 10 years’ experience working in Children’s Services and, immediately prior to working at West Lindsey, he worked for a national, procurement organisation specialising in local government.

Ian said: “I am pleased to have been appointed to the role of Chief Executive and I look forward to helping West Lindsey to grow and develop both as a district and as a local authority by working collaboratively with councillors, staff and local communities.”