Caistor Town Council will hold their last meeting of the year tomorrow, Thursday, in the Alan Caine Council Chamber of the town hall.

The meeting is a week later than normal, due to the General Election.

As always, a planning meeting will be held at 6.45pm, with the main meeting starting at 7pm.

There will be a 10-minute public forum at the start of the main meeting to allow residents to raise any issues they may have.