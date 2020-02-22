Market Rasen Town Council: Our strategic vision is there for all to see

Over the last few weeks, Market Rasen Town Council has been implementing its strategic vision in a variety of ways.

Unfortunately, the Town Council sponsored love Market Rasen Race Day on the 16th, where some of our councillors would have been present supporting our efforts to promote both our visitor economy and live events by showcasing the various upcoming events in Market Rasen, could not go ahead.

We all have our fingers crossed for better weather next month when representatives of Market Rasen Town Council will be presenting The Love Market Rasen Community and Business awards, as these awards, to recognise and encourage community contribution, were supported by the Town Council .

l It’s possible you may have noticed the Lloyds Bank mobile branch on the Market Place last Thursday.

This trial run by Lloyds, at the invitation of the town council, is part of the town council’s effort to maintain centralised banking within the town while supporting the high street economy.

Moving forward into late March and early April (exact date to be confirmed) the town council will be working alongside West Lindsey District Council to host town “Alchemy” meetings, at which various stakeholders will be able to contribute ideas and suggestions, which have the potential to unlock up to £200,000 in funding from West Lindsey District Council for economic and community development.

The town council is proud to promote a strategic vision for Market Rasen, which aims to develop environment and heritage, health and wellbeing, leisure and culture, development and economy, along with transport and access.

If you, too, feel strongly about these issues and wish to shape the future of Market Rasen you may wish to apply for co-option to the town council, which currently has one vacancy.

Expression of interest forms are available from the town clerk by emailing townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk, or by phoning 01673 842479.

• The town council office is located at the Festival Hall, Caistor Road, and is open to the public on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.