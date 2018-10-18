Market Rasen Town Council - keeping residents informed and up to date

Market Rasen Town Council: Creating a lasting tribute

It was a war which saw countless local men and boys answer the call to fight for King and Country.

Sadly, so many of those who served in Flanders never returned home from the horrors of Passchendaele, The Somme or Ypres.

They made the ultimate sacrifice and now lay at peace in a corner of a foreign field.

The 100-year anniversary will come and go, however, we as a Council wanted a more lasting tribute to all those who have served; something that would be around for many, many years to come.

We felt it very important to recognise the sacrifices made in all conflicts, including the more recent Falklands, Iraq and Afghanistan.

We had been approached by several members of the public, including the Royal British Legion with regards to the condition of the existing bench by the town memorial.

The opportunity to both replace the old seat and introduce a lasting and fitting tribute presented itself.

The new memorial bench, which now proudly stands next to the town’s Cenotaph, was a three-way joint venture between the Town Council, local Royal British Legion branch and Market Rasen Veterans Club.

We are delighted to say all of the feedback we have received, from veterans and members of the public, has been very positive.

However, the old King George bench has not been discarded; it is currently undergoing refurbishment.

Once complete, the bench will be reintroduced back into the town, to a new home at the top of Mill Road in line with our three-year strategy for making Market Rasen an attractive place to live in, to work in and to visit.

