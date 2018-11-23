Market Rasen Town Council column: Working together for the town

Without all the volunteers and the help of the various organisations, we could not have put on such a memorable event.

Thanks also must go to Market Rasen Town Band, who the Town Council are proud to continue to sponsor.

It is that time of year again when we look back at what the Town Council has achieved this year.

After long delays, due to the inclement weather, the skate park was finally officially opened in September and is proving a huge success with our younger generation.

It should not be forgotten that projects of this size do not just happen and a tremendous amount of work was undertaken with both fundraising and project management to achieve this.

The market place has seen several events organised including a bric a brac market, which was a great success.

The Mayor’s Charity Event and Xmas Market on Saturday November 24, once again, is fully booked.

The Festival Hall has hosted several concerts and continues to be regularly booked.

Improvement works continue, with a brand new emergency lighting system just installed.

The Town Council continues to get involved with local issues affecting the town - recently the proposed Leisure Centre and the parking charges imposed by WLDC - and is continuing to work on the Three Year Vision for the town.

It is pushing to establish a Town Partnership, a group of business people and local residents to work with the Council to further the economic development and planning of the Town and its future.

The Council has also supported, through the grant scheme, this year, the Guides and the Market Rasen Station Community Project and will continue to support local organisations.

And we mustn’t forget the collaboration with our Veterans and the Royal British Legion to facilitate the installation of the beautiful new Commemorative bench which has been placed next to the Cenotaph.

A very fitting addition for the 100th anniversary.

• The council office - in the Old Police Station, Dear Street - is open every weekday, except Wednesday, from

10.30am to 1.30pm.

Contact the town clerk, Faye Lambkin-Smith on 01673 842479 or email: townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk .