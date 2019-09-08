Market Rasen’s MP speaks on office changes, Brexit and prorogation of Parliament

As the lease ran out on our old office in Market Rasen, which we’ve had to give up, we are now in the process of securing a new office in Gainsborough.

This location, in the largest town in the constituency, will provide a good base of operations.

We will install a landline, but in the meantime constituents are (as usual) welcome to phone up my assistant, Councillor Jessie Milne on 07587 147116, in order to secure a surgery appointment, or report any issues that are of concern.

For constituents who find it easier to meet in Market Rasen, I will still be having surgeries there, but at the Festival Hall instead of the old office.

Other surgeries will be held by appointment at Marshalls Yard in Gainsborough as well.

I greatly enjoy talking to and meeting with my constituents, so I hope you won’t hesitate to get in touch.

If you prefer to write in, the best postal address, as always, is at the House of Commons, London SW1A 0AA.

However, you can also email me via edward.leigh.mp@parliament.uk.

As usual, I am more than happy to receive invitations to events in the constituency and will try to attend when I can.

In London, the Prime Minister has made it absolutely clear that the Government is intent on securing our departure from the EU on 31 October.

The overwhelming majority of my constituents voted to Leave in 2016, as well as a majority of over one million around the UK.

Some have written to me voicing their opposition to leaving without a deal.

I have my problems with the deal on offer, but every time the Withdrawal Agreement has come up for a vote I have voted in favour.

In times like this we have to compromise, and I think it is the best deal we are likely to get.

Had MPs backed the deal when it first came up to a vote, we would have already been out of the EU for several months by now, with a deal.

The prorogation of Parliament has also sparked a lot of talk and, unfortunately, also some deliberate disinformation.

This has been one of the longest parliamentary sessions in centuries and when a new Prime Minister is chosen it is completely normal (but not mandatory) to have a prorogation so that a Queen’s Speech can set out the new government’s priorities.

With the scheduled conference recess, prorogation only adds a few more non-sitting days to what was already planned.

We’ve had three years of debate and discussion since the Referendum in 2016.

Parliament has had three opportunities to pass the Withdrawal Agreement.

There have also been opportunities for the House of Commons to come up with feasible alternatives to either the deal or leaving without a deal. None of them have been able to command a majority.

Now is the time for Brexit and I support the Prime Minister’s clear and decisive leadership in making sure there will be no further delay.