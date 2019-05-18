Kelsey homes plan refused

Plans to build nine homes at a site near North Kelsey have been refused by West Lindsey District Council.

The applicant, Carrie Pickerden, wanted to build the properties on land to the rear of Sheepcote Hill Farm, off South Street - where she currently lives.

In documents submitted to West Lindsey District Council, Mrs Pickerden said: “The outline proposal will create a sympathetic high quality development that will create a compact soft edge to the existing nucleus of the village.”

The plans were met with objections from residents living in the North Kelsey and neighbouring South Kelsey.

One resident said: “Is more housing in North Kelsey necessary - no.

“New houses are currently being built in the village and there is permission for further developments already in place.”

Another resident said: “I object to the proposed development adjacent to Sheepcote Farm as the land is a very unsuitable site for more development.

A third resident said: “The proposed development will have a detrimental impact on the visual amenity of the surrounding area.

“The proposed spread and height of the buildings would dominate the space with the potential to overshadow.

“The excessive scale would alter the tranquil characteristics of the locality.”

North Kelsey Parish Council also objected to the plans.

In a statement, the council said: “The council’s own view is that it would cause problems with access onto South Street.

“It would cause congestion with in the village during construction and would extend the build line of the village - other applications have been refused for this.”