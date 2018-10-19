Homes for South Kelsey

Planners at West Lindsey District Council have approved an application for new homes to built near South Kelsey.

Plans submitted by Mr and Mrs Ives will see four new homes built on land to the front of Highfield, off Thornton Road.

This is the third time that the applicants have submitted plans to build on the plot of land.

Their first application was withdrawn, and the second was refused as no archaeological assessment and ecological assessments were submitted with the plans.

In supporting documentation, the applicant states that the new homes will benefit South Kelsey and the area.

The applicant states: “It is submitted that the proposed scheme will have no detrimental effect at all on the village nor upon its listed assets.”

Several residents objected to the plans saying there is ‘no need’ for more housing developments in the area.