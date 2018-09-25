Homes for North Owersby

Planners at West Lindsey District Council have approved an application for new homes to built in a popular area on the outskirts of North Owersby.

Plans submitted by the Lincoln Diocesan Trust and Board of Finance will see four new homes built on land east of Thornton Road.

There is already existing housing developments on the north and west of the site.

In supporting documentation, the applicant states: “The residential development adjacent to the site largely comprises two storey, semi-detached dwellings with several large detached dwellings located further north along Thornton Road.

The applicant goes on to say that if approved the homes would be a similar material and height to reflect the existing residential developments surrounding the site.

The development will be accessed from Thornton Road. No objections were submitted to the plans.