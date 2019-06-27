Heritage champion has sights set on Rasen

A ‘heritage champion’ is set to visit Market Rasen as part of a bid to boost tourism in the area.

Newly elected West Lindsey District Councillor for Market Rasen, Steve Bunney, says the authority has its own ‘heritage champion’ who plans to focus on Market Rasen, Caistor and the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Speaking at Market Rasen Town Council’s June meeting, Coun Bunney - who is also a town councillor - said: “There is a heritage champion for West Lindsey who has done a lot of work for Gainsborough and Welton areas, looking at getting more heritage work in Market Rasen and Caistor so it’s not just [heritage] groups [working] in isolation.”

Talks are under way for the heritage champion to visit the town during this new four-year term, to find out what the town currently does in terms of heritage.

Coun Bunney said: “We should grasp that.

“We’ve got this heritage trail - it might be that some [WLDC] councillors want to come over and see it.”

Coun Bunney added: “Several years ago there was quite an active tourist development group.

“That’s going to be quite a clear push for West Lindsey now, developing tourism in the next year or so.”

Marion Thomas is West Lindsey District Council’s tourism development officer.

Market Rasen is also set to apply for a share of a £40million government fund to rejuvenate historic high streets.

Councillors have voted in favour of submitting an ‘expression of interest’ in the High Streets Heritage Action Zones (HSHAZ) programme, which is being run by Historic England.

The programme has been designed to support sustainable economic and cultural growth, enhance local historic character and make the high street a vibrant place for the community.

WLDC’s commercial director has agreed to provide officer support to Market Rasen with its funding bid.