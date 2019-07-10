Have your say in WLDC budget consultation

West Lindsey District Council has launched its budget consultation and is urging residents and businesses to have their say.

The council will be looking to set its council tax as it makes preparations for its budget for 2020 to 2021.

It is offering people an opportunity, to understand the current financial situation and share their priorities.

Council leader Giles McNeill said: “The district council is responsible for a multi-million pound spend of public money. It matters to me that the things we do are the things local people want us to be doing. By taking part in the consultation you can directly shape the final budget for next year.

“I want to make sure that we’re tackling the challenges we face – climate change, a growing population, the availability of scarce resources and the lifting of people out of real hardship and poverty.

“Giving people a better quality of life, their wellbeing, is really important. How the decisions we take – and the things we do – will enrich and enhance people’s quality of life is the cornerstone to delivering a better life and a chance for a bright future for everyone in West Lindsey.”

In the last few years the council has lost £4 million grant funding - but it has generated additional income in excess of £1.7 million, and efficiencies savings of around £2.3 million.

WLDC executive director of resources and head of paid service, Ian Knowles said: “We are asking residents to prioritise what money we spend, rather than where we take money away from, this year, so I am really keen to see this as a turning point for us in terms of budget consultation.”

A budget consultation event will take place at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre on August 19 from 6pm to 8pm. Alternatively, residents can share their views online. For more details go to west-Lindsey.gov.uk/budget2019. The consultation will close at 9am on September 2.