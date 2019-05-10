Groundbreaking moment for Rasen’s new leisure centre

Work has begun on Market Rasen’s new £6.3m Market Rasen Leisure Centre.

Yesterday (Thursday) Coun Jeff Summers, Leader of West Lindsey District Council, and the newly elected ward councillors from Market Rasen welcomed representatives from project partners Everyone Active, and contractors Morgan Sindall at the site to mark the occasion.

Coun Summers said: “Today signals the start of work on our new dry leisure facility, something I am personally pleased to see taking place.

“It demonstrates the confidence the district council has in the town and in this development as it has put in considerable investment into the facility.

“It is the most significant investment in the town for many years and forms the beginning of a new initiative to energise the economy for Market Rasen.

“I hope you will all make use of this fantastic facility, which will open up the opportunities for people of all ages, once the build is complete.”

Both Ward Councillors for Market Rasen believe this is an exciting step for the town.

Coun John McNeill said: “I’m delighted to be at the site of the new leisure centre.

“This will be a fine replacement for the site at De Aston School with greater accessibility and health and wellbeing opportunities for everyone in Market Rasen.”

Coun Stephen Bunney said: “I’m really pleased that there will be a new Leisure centre for the residents of Market Rasen; it’s something that the town needs.

“Having facilities like the AstroTurf available to local people at all times of the day will be a real positive for the lives of the people in Market Rasen.”

Market Rasen Town Mayor Coun John Matthews also attended to celebrate work starting at the site.

He said: “Today is a monumental day in the progress of Market Rasen.

“This is not only breaking ground but a breakthrough in services for the town and I really hope the new centre brings a lot of enjoyment and wellbeing for many a year to come.”

Kerry O’Neill, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We’re excited that construction work is underway to bring an excellent new centre to Market Rasen.

“It has been designed to cater for the needs of local people and encourage them to live healthier lifestyles.

“We have worked with West Lindsey District Council for a number of years and have a fantastic partnership in place.

“It is great to extend our work with the Council to deliver another centre that the local community can be proud of.”

Morgan Sindall Construction is working on the centre in Gainsborough Road, which will be set over two storeys and was designed by CPMG Architects.

Rob Cant, Scape Regional Construction framework director, at Morgan Sindall said: “First-class leisure facilities are the foundation of any health and wellbeing strategy, and we’re incredibly pleased to working with West Lindsay District Council to deliver on its plans.

“We have deep expertise in the leisure sector and understand the specific requirements of Everyone Active, having worked with the operator on other successfully-received centres across the Midlands.

“The framework procurement route enabled early collaboration between everyone involved, allowing us to apply our experience, capability and local supply chain connections, taking the project from planning to groundbreaking without delay.”

The new centre which is due to open in late spring 2020.

Facilities will include: a 3G Pitch, multi-use fitness studios, dance studio, a four court sports hall, a 40-station gym, changing facilities and a meeting room/party hosting area.

As previously reported, WLDC has been aware of the lack of leisure provision in the town for a number of years. That along with high levels of obesity and hospital admissions for type 2 diabetes, highlight the importance of the investment.

The development has been made possible due to the council retendering its existing leisure contract.

The new contract began on the June 1 last year and this, together with an investment of £7.8 million, has extended the council’s leisure provision across the district.

The council’s leisure partner Everyone Active will manage the centre once open.