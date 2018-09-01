Green light for two homes in Rasen

Plans to build two new homes in Market Rasen have been given the green light.

The application to build three new homes on land between 27 and 29a Union Street was granted in March 2013, but had to be re-submitted in May 2018 as the permision had expired.

In documents on the West Lindsey District Council website, the applicant says: “Market fluctuations and uncertainty over the detail of development on the land adjoiningcaused permission to run out of time before implementation.

“However, rather than seek renewal of the former permission a new design is proposed.

“This new design is for two-storey properties, instead of three.

“Careful research into housing needs in Market Rasen suggests very positively that smaller properties (less costly) are what is needed.

“The three-storey properties would be potentially too expensive to sell readily.”

In 2016, WLDC also gave the g0-ahead for a former Methodist Church in Union Street to be demolished to make way for new homes.

There were no objections to the latest plans submitted.