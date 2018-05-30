Green light for seven new homes in North Kelsey

Planners at West Lindsey District Council have approved an application for new homes to be built on the edge of North Kelsey.

Plans submitted by Jackson and Jackson Developments Ltd will see seven new homes built on land adjacent to Roebuck, off Brigg Road.

Outline planning permission was granted in January 2018 for five dwellings, but the application has been amended to include two more dwellings.

In a report submitted to WLDC, the developer said: “The indicative site layout plan shows six of the proposed houses front Brigg Road, albeit they are set back from the road with a further house proposed towards the south western corner of the site.

“This layout also shows that two access points are proposed off Brigg Road to serve the properties, and that five of the seven dwellings have detached garages

“There is sufficient space available to ensure that each plot is set within spacious landscaped grounds with generous greenery and private amenity space provided for each of the proposed new family homes.”

The developer also states that the aspiration behind the plans is to create a ‘home zone’ environment.

It is hoped that the development will create a space where pedestrians and cyclists are given higher priority than cars.

Documents state: “The layout and shared surface arrangement will keep vehicle speeds low, further helping to reduce the perceived dominance of the car.”

Jackson and Jackson Developments goes on to say that occupants of the new homes will generate additional exposure which will benefit the local community.

They stress that the development will contribute to building a strong, responsive and competitive environment.

No objections were submitted regarding the new homes for North Kelsey.