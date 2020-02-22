First stage for parking plan near Rasen school

Plans to help ease congestion and problem parking outside a Rasen school are taking another step forward.

Town councillors have been calling for improved road safety measures to be introduced outside the Willingham Road entrance at De Aston School for more than for 18 months.

The issue was highlighted again last November with a ‘near miss’ incident outside the school.

Now, following meetings between the council, the school and officers from Lincolnshire County Council highways, a proposal has come through from the Highways Alliance to extend safety measures outside the school.

Speaking at this month’s town council meeting, Coun John Matthews said: “The aim (of the proposed plan) is to reduce the volume of traffic, be it pick up or drop off, and irresponsible parking to enhance the safety of children attending the school when they are coming in or going out.”

The first part of the proposed plan focuses on changes to roadmarkings.

Some areas would become ‘no waiting at any time’. However, an established layby would remain in place.

Coun Matthews added: “If you go to almost any educational facility in the country, there are zig-zags outside the school for no parking, no waiting, no drop off. De Aston must be unique that it doesn’t have any of that.”

Coun Cathy Sirett said the problem with parking extended to the Legsby Road entrances to the school.

She said: “It’s not so dangerous for children, but is dangerous for drivers.

“People park there opposite The Ridings junction and they park on the bends.

“I have had several near misses there.

“When they park there, you can’t see round the bend; on racing days it is ridiculous.

“It was very slow there the other day; it took 20 minutes to get past that entrance.”

It was confirmed by Coun Stephen Bunney and Coun Matthews that the Legsby Road issues were being looked at.

Coun Bunney acknowledged that any planned changes to parking or waiting times would ‘create issues elsewhere’.

However, councillors agreed to the proposals, which will go out to public consultation in the near future.

Coun Bunney said a second issue which needs to be addressed on Willingham Road is to slow traffic down.

He continued: “This is a different division of highways, so will be dealt with separately.

“Similar to the scheme at Nettleton. I wondered whether we could do with signs in front of the school field up towards the racecourse, saying something like ‘school 150 metres, check your speed’.”

school 100 metres’ etc, just to keep people aware.”