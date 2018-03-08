Figures reveal worrying levels of diabetes in Rasen

‘Worrying’ levels of hospital admissions for diabetes in the Market Rasen area is one of the factors behind the planned development of a new leisure centre in the town.

National figures also reveal there are more overweight people in the West Lindsey district than in neighbouring authority areas.

These were two of the major health factors behind multi-million plans by WLDC to transform leisure and fitness facilities in the district.

The figures were a large consideration behind the plans to invest £7.8 million into a total revamp of West Lindsey District Council’s leisure offer, explains the authority’s Community and Commercial Programme Manager, Karen Whitfield.

She was speaking as meetings are now due to take place with a whole host of sporting groups and organisations to take the project forward, in association with partners Everyone Active.

Predictions suggest that once developed the Market Rasen facility, incorporating a health and fitness facility, a sports hall, and a multi-use area and 3G outdoor pitch, will have the capacity for 183,000 visits annually.

Ms Whitfield said that, when considering the investment, members of the authority’s Prosperous Communities Committee also looked at the fact that 80 per cent of people in the district do not currently have ready access to any leisure facilities – or currently do not attend them.

It was therefore pledged that the major sports outreach service be established.

Ms Whitfield said: “We must act now to improve and maintain a healthy lifestyle for all those who enjoy living in West Lindsey.”

• When plans were announced for a leisure centre in January this year, WLDC came under fire as there will be no swimming pool facilities.