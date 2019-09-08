Equestrian plans approved for stables and walker

Planners at West Lindsey District Council have given the green light to build a stable block and horse walker at Fish Pond Farm, at Fir Park Farm.

The site, located off the A46 between Ussleby and Owersby Moor, currently includes two dwellings, fishing ponds, buildings for equestrian use, plus fields and land.

According to documents on the planning portal, the appearance of the horse walker - a piece of equipment used for exercising horses or to cool them down after training - and stable block are intended to complement existing buildings at the site.

Documents state: “The design of the stable block is of traditional form ...... allowing the stable block to blend unobtrusively into the existing established surroundings, adding value as a whole.”

• The Internal Drainage Board requested that the applicant should ensure that any existing or proposed surface water discharge system has adequate capacity for any increase in surface water run-off to the area.