ELECTIONS 2019: Results roundup from across Lincolnshire

The Conservative Party remains in power on the majority of Lincolnshire councils - but East Lindsey residents will have to wait until lunchtime for results to be declared,

A total of six authorities are now controlled by the Tories, while Labour retained control of City of Lincoln Council.

But, the Tories’ hold on North Kesteven District Council was lost as no party commanded overall control.

Currently the Conservative Party holds power in East Lindsey District Council with 38 seats. Thirty-five district wards are being contestedand there are 116 candidates.

Coningsby and Mareham Ward and Holton le Clay and North Thoresby Ward are uncontested.

Verification for East Lindsey will begin at the Meridian Leisure Centre in Louth today at 9.30am,

Here are the results for the county so far:

In the north of the county, the Conservatives gained North East Lincolnshire Council and increased its majority on North Lincolnshire Council.

Labour held onto control of City of Lincoln Council after retaining its seats. The make-up of the authority is now:

Labour – 24

Conservative – 9

The party held onto 10 of its seats at the election, while the Conservatives retained their seat in Witham ward.

Meanwhile, the overall turnout at the election was 29.29%.

North Kesteven District Council

No party holds overall control in North Kesteven as the Conservatives lost their majority.

Both independent groups now have more seats than the Tories, which lost eight seats on the authority.

Three seats won by the Conservatives were uncontested.

A by-election will be held for the Billinghay, Martin and North Kyme seat on June 13.

The make-up of the authority is:

Conservatives – 20

Lincolnshire Independents – 16

Independents – 6

Meanwhile, the overall turnout at the election was 30.84%.

West Lindsey District Council

The Conservatives held onto West Lindsey District Council.

Tories won 19 seats on the night, while five seats were won by the Liberal Democrats.

Four seats won by the Conservatives were uncontested, meaning there was no challenge to the candidate.

The make-up of the authority is now:

Conservatives – 19

Liberal Democrats – 12

Independent – 3

Lincolnshire Independents – 2

Meanwhile, the overall turnout at the election was 30.75%.

Boston Borough Council

The Conservatives held onto Boston Borough Council.

Tories won 16 seats on the night, while the independents won 11.

The make-up of the authority is now:

Conservatives – 16

Independents – 11

Labour – 2

Overall turnout at the borough elections was 27.34%.

South Kesteven District Council

The Conservatives held onto South Kesteven District Council with a reduced majority.

Tories won 40 seats on the night after losing five seats to the independents.

The make-up of the authority is now:

Conservatives – 40

Independents – 11

Labour – 3

Liberal Democrats – 2

South Holland District Council

The Conservatives held onto South Holland District Council, despite losing seats to the independents.

Tories won 24 seats on the night, while the independents won 13.

The make-up of the authority is now:

Conservatives – 24

Independents – 13

North East Lincolnshire Council

The Conservatives took control of North East Lincolnshire Council after gaining five seats.

Labour lost three seats on the council, while UKIP picked up one seat and the Liberal Democrats have four.

The turnout for the election was 27.2%.

The make-up of the council is now:

Conservatives – 23

Labour – 14

Liberal Democrats – 4

UKIP – 1

North Lincolnshire Council

The Conservatives held onto North Lincolnshire Council with an increased majority.

The Tories gained Burringham ward from Labour, taking their seat count to 27.

The make-up of the authority is now:

Conservatives – 27

Labour – 16