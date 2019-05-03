Elections 2019: Conservatives retain control of West Lindsey District Council

The Conservative Party remains in power on the majority of Lincolnshire councils, including West Lindsey District Council.

A total of six authorities are now controlled by the Tories, while Labour retained control of City of Lincoln Council.

But, the Tories’ hold on North Kesteven District Council was lost as no party commanded overall control.

In the north of the county, the Conservatives gained North East Lincolnshire Council and increased its majority on North Lincolnshire Council.

In West Lindsey, the Tories won 19 seats on the night, while five seats were won by the Liberal Democrats.

Four seats won by the Conservatives were uncontested, meaning there was no challenge to the candidate.

The make-up of the authority is now: Conservatives, 19; Liberal Democrats, 12; Independent, 3; Lincolnshire Independents, 2.

Meanwhile, the overall turnout at the election was 30.75 per cent.

The West Lindsey District Council results in full:

Bardney Ward – One seat, turnout 35%

Conservative – Ian Fleetwood – 479

Independent – Charles Shaw – 92

Independent – Robert Webb – 154

Caistor and Yarborough – Two seats, turnout 33.3%

Labour – Nancy Barr – 358

Conservative – Owen Bierley – 904

Conservative – Angela Lawrence – 934

Labour – Andrea Clarke – 354

Cherry Willingham – Three seats, turnout 31.86%

UKIP – Trevor Bridgwood – 433

Lincolnshire Independents – Chris Darcel – 1154

Lincolnshire Independents – Sharon Hill – 979

Conservative – Thomas Longley – 592

Conservative – Maureen Palmer – 570

Conservative – Anne Welburn – 690

Dunholme and Welton – Three seats, turnout 31.9%

Conservative – Steve England – 865

Conservative – Caralyne Grimble – 718

Conservative – Malcolm Parish – 656

Independent – Diana Rodgers – 1,180

Independent – Anjum Sawhney – 499

Liberal Democrat – Paul Swift – 707

Gainsborough East – Three seats, turnout 15.79%

Labour – Patrick Bond – 144

Labour – Angelene Wright – 152

Labour – Mark Harper – 130

Liberal Democrat – Richard Craig – 246

Liberal Democrat – Paul Dobbie – 268

Liberal Democrat – Kristan Jorge – 188

Independent – Tim Davies – 290

Independent – Mick Devine – 257

Independent – Richard Oaks – 254

Conservative – Joshua Jones – 125

Conservative – Peter Morris – 116

Gainsborough North – Three seats, turnout 23.45%

Labour – Robert Adderley – 176

Labour – Michael Eddowes – 161

Labour – Sheila Jennings – 198

UKIP – Gary Austen – 221

UKIP – Sophie Austen – 213

UKIP – John Saxon – 209

Conservative – Sheila Bibb – 297

Conservative – Peter McNeill – 193

Conservative – John Patrick – 229

Liberal Democrat – Matt Boles – 568

Liberal Democrat – Keith Panter – 517

Liberal Democrat – Jim Snee – 416

Gainsborough South-West – Two seats, turnout 23.41%

Labour – John Cormack – 163

Labour – Perry Smith – 138

UKIP – Neville Jones – 125

Liberal Democrat – Judy Rainsforth – 534

Liberal Democrat – Trevor Young – 529

Independent – Denise Schofield – 88

Independent – Steve Schofield – 57

Conservative – Henry Speer – 71

Hemswell Ward – One seat, turnout 30.52%

Liberal Democrat – Karen Bacon – 214

Conservative – Paul Howitt-Cowan – 418

Kelsey Wold Ward – One seat, turnout 40%

Liberal Democrat – Louise Reece – 305

Conservative – Charles Strange – 546

Lea – One seat, turnout 38.27%

Green – Sue Greenall – 215

Conservative – Jessie Milne – 452

Market Rasen – Three wards, turnout 33.08%

Labour – Geoffrey Barnes – 243

Labour – Colin Saywell – 262

Labour – Lee Simpson – 204

Liberal Democrat – Stephen Bunney – 1,030

Liberal Democrat – June Clark – 762

Liberal Democrat – Robert Levison – 727

Conservative – Cordelia McCartney – 893

Conservative – John McNeill – 896

Conservative – Thomas Smith – 853

Nettleham – Two seats, turnout 38%

Conservative – John Barrett – 506

Conservative – Giles McNeill – 635

Liberal Democrat – Christopher Higham – 580

Liberal Democrat – Angela White – 632

Saxilby – Two seats, turnout 35%

Conservative – Jackie Brockway – 841

Conservative – Sarah Ellis – 513

Liberal Democrat – David Cotton – 555

Green – Simon Cowell – 299

Scampton (uncontested)

Conservative – Roger Patterson

Scotter and Blyton – Three seats, turnout 31%

Conservative – Ian Bradley – 668

Conservative – Sally Loates – 745

Conservative – Ken Woolley – 737

Liberal Democrat – Liz Clews – 946

Liberal Democrat – Lesley Rollings – 992

Liberal Democrat – Mandy Snee – 830

Stow (uncontested)

Conservative – Tracey Coulson

Sudbrooke (uncontested)

Conservative – Bob Waller

Torksey – One seat, turnout 34.65%

Conservative – Stuart Kinch – 472

Liberal Democrat – Noel Mullally – 334

Waddingham and Spital – One seat, turnout 37%

Conservative – Jeff Summers – 492

Liberal Democrat – Neil Taylor – 223

Wold View (uncontested)

Conservative – Tom Regis