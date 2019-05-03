Elections 2019: Conservatives retain control of West Lindsey District Council

The Conservative Party remains in power on the majority of Lincolnshire councils, including West Lindsey District Council.
A total of six authorities are now controlled by the Tories, while Labour retained control of City of Lincoln Council.
But, the Tories’ hold on North Kesteven District Council was lost as no party commanded overall control.
In the north of the county, the Conservatives gained North East Lincolnshire Council and increased its majority on North Lincolnshire Council.
In West Lindsey, the Tories won 19 seats on the night, while five seats were won by the Liberal Democrats.
Four seats won by the Conservatives were uncontested, meaning there was no challenge to the candidate.
The make-up of the authority is now: Conservatives, 19; Liberal Democrats, 12; Independent, 3; Lincolnshire Independents, 2.
Meanwhile, the overall turnout at the election was 30.75 per cent.
The West Lindsey District Council results in full:
Bardney Ward – One seat, turnout 35%
Conservative – Ian Fleetwood – 479
Independent – Charles Shaw – 92
Independent – Robert Webb – 154
Caistor and Yarborough – Two seats, turnout 33.3%
Labour – Nancy Barr – 358
Conservative – Owen Bierley – 904
Conservative – Angela Lawrence – 934
Labour – Andrea Clarke – 354
Cherry Willingham – Three seats, turnout 31.86%
UKIP – Trevor Bridgwood – 433
Lincolnshire Independents – Chris Darcel – 1154
Lincolnshire Independents – Sharon Hill – 979
Conservative – Thomas Longley – 592
Conservative – Maureen Palmer – 570
Conservative – Anne Welburn – 690
Dunholme and Welton – Three seats, turnout 31.9%
Conservative – Steve England – 865
Conservative – Caralyne Grimble – 718
Conservative – Malcolm Parish – 656
Independent – Diana Rodgers – 1,180
Independent – Anjum Sawhney – 499
Liberal Democrat – Paul Swift – 707
Gainsborough East – Three seats, turnout 15.79%
Labour – Patrick Bond – 144
Labour – Angelene Wright – 152
Labour – Mark Harper – 130
Liberal Democrat – Richard Craig – 246
Liberal Democrat – Paul Dobbie – 268
Liberal Democrat – Kristan Jorge – 188
Independent – Tim Davies – 290
Independent – Mick Devine – 257
Independent – Richard Oaks – 254
Conservative – Joshua Jones – 125
Conservative – Peter Morris – 116
Gainsborough North – Three seats, turnout 23.45%
Labour – Robert Adderley – 176
Labour – Michael Eddowes – 161
Labour – Sheila Jennings – 198
UKIP – Gary Austen – 221
UKIP – Sophie Austen – 213
UKIP – John Saxon – 209
Conservative – Sheila Bibb – 297
Conservative – Peter McNeill – 193
Conservative – John Patrick – 229
Liberal Democrat – Matt Boles – 568
Liberal Democrat – Keith Panter – 517
Liberal Democrat – Jim Snee – 416
Gainsborough South-West – Two seats, turnout 23.41%
Labour – John Cormack – 163
Labour – Perry Smith – 138
UKIP – Neville Jones – 125
Liberal Democrat – Judy Rainsforth – 534
Liberal Democrat – Trevor Young – 529
Independent – Denise Schofield – 88
Independent – Steve Schofield – 57
Conservative – Henry Speer – 71
Hemswell Ward – One seat, turnout 30.52%
Liberal Democrat – Karen Bacon – 214
Conservative – Paul Howitt-Cowan – 418
Kelsey Wold Ward – One seat, turnout 40%
Liberal Democrat – Louise Reece – 305
Conservative – Charles Strange – 546
Lea – One seat, turnout 38.27%
Green – Sue Greenall – 215
Conservative – Jessie Milne – 452
Market Rasen – Three wards, turnout 33.08%
Labour – Geoffrey Barnes – 243
Labour – Colin Saywell – 262
Labour – Lee Simpson – 204
Liberal Democrat – Stephen Bunney – 1,030
Liberal Democrat – June Clark – 762
Liberal Democrat – Robert Levison – 727
Conservative – Cordelia McCartney – 893
Conservative – John McNeill – 896
Conservative – Thomas Smith – 853
Nettleham – Two seats, turnout 38%
Conservative – John Barrett – 506
Conservative – Giles McNeill – 635
Liberal Democrat – Christopher Higham – 580
Liberal Democrat – Angela White – 632
Saxilby – Two seats, turnout 35%
Conservative – Jackie Brockway – 841
Conservative – Sarah Ellis – 513
Liberal Democrat – David Cotton – 555
Green – Simon Cowell – 299
Scampton (uncontested)
Conservative – Roger Patterson
Scotter and Blyton – Three seats, turnout 31%
Conservative – Ian Bradley – 668
Conservative – Sally Loates – 745
Conservative – Ken Woolley – 737
Liberal Democrat – Liz Clews – 946
Liberal Democrat – Lesley Rollings – 992
Liberal Democrat – Mandy Snee – 830
Stow (uncontested)
Conservative – Tracey Coulson
Sudbrooke (uncontested)
Conservative – Bob Waller
Torksey – One seat, turnout 34.65%
Conservative – Stuart Kinch – 472
Liberal Democrat – Noel Mullally – 334
Waddingham and Spital – One seat, turnout 37%
Conservative – Jeff Summers – 492
Liberal Democrat – Neil Taylor – 223
Wold View (uncontested)
Conservative – Tom Regis