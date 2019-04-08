Election set for Caistor Council with 21 names for 14 seats

Caistor Town Council has seen a bumper number of candidates come forward for this year’s election.

There are 21 nominations for the 14 seats.

Standing for election on May 2 are: Deborah Jane Barker; Jayne Shirley Bowman; Angela Diane Clark (independent); Steven Richard Critten; Stuart William Kevin Davey; Stephanie Claire Duprat; Peter Fowler; Mike Galligan; Martin Stephen Gaughan; Jacqui Sandra Hughes (independent); Carol Anne Mackenzie; Keith Middleton; Clive Rudd; Byron Scott; Ian Dennis Short; Martin Graham Sizer; Alan Thomas Somerscales (independent); Eric Thompson; Louise Tuck; Jon Bernard Wright; Sandra Elaine Wright.

Two current councillors, Steve Milson and Michael Stopper, will not be standing for re-election.

The final meeting of the current council will be held in the Alan Caine Council Chamber at the town hall on Thursday, April 11.

As always, there will be a 10-minute public forum starting at 7pm.

A planning meeting will precede the main meeting at 6.45pm.