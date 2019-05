Market Rasen town councillor and deputy mayor Stephen Bunney (Lib Dem) has topped the polls for the Market Rasen ward in the West Lindsey elections.

John McNeill (Cons) has also been returned as a district councillor for the ward.

The third seat has been won by Cordelia McCartney (Cons).

Over at Caistor, Angela Lawrence and Owen Bierley have been re-elected to serve another four-year term.