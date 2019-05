A total of 21 cndidates stood for the 14 seats available on Caistor Town Council.

Those elected are: Jayne Bowman, Angela Clark, Steven Critten, Stewart Davey, Stephanie Duprat, Michael Galligan, Stephen Gaughan, Jacqui Hughes, Carol Mackenzie, Clive Rudd, Martin Sizer, Alan Somerscales, Jon Wright, Sandra Wright.

The first meeting of the new council will be next Thursday, May 9.