‘Dramatic’ defeat for Labour in Gainsborough Constituency vote

Labour candidate for the Gainsborough Constituency described the result as ‘disappointing’.

Speaking after the result was announced this morning, Perry Smith said: “The Labour party need to reflect on this; we need to look at the results forensically right across the country.

“Its been a dramatic defeat for labour there’s no two ways about it.”

“We need to go away; there is no point having a knee jerk reaction now and we really need to look at this, sit back and say that’s the direction we need to go in.

”We thought we had a manifesto that was broad and interesting and exciting. We were all thrilled with it, but it hasn’t hit the people that we thought it would. It’s as simple as that.

“Disappointing frankly.”

The Labour vote dropped from 14,767 in 2017 to 10,926 at this election.