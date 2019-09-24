Developer resubmits plans for business park expansion

Developers have resubmitted plans to West Lindsey District Council to expand a business park in Ingham.

Globe Consultants lodged the proposal to build three new buildings at Highcliffe Business Park in Ingham.

Under the plans, a total of 10 units would be used for industrial and business use.

Previous plans for the expansion were rejected by the district authority in August over concerns that it was “at odds with the rural location”.

The developer said in its plans that the proposal would allow for new firms to grow and create jobs in the area.

A large unit providing 107.60 square metres of floor space would be located next to the entrance to the park.

Meanwhile, each smaller unit would provide 53.80 square metres of space.

The new buildings would also come with 16 car parking spaces.

The park is currently home to such firms as Active Lincolnshire, Swann Lighting and Richard Betts 4X4 (Lincoln) Ltd and the plan looks to provide further space for new businesses.

A decision on the plan will be made by West Lindsey District Council at a later date.