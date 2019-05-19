‘Dangerous’ Rasen area roads to get £2m improvements

Roads around the Caistor and Middle Rasen areas are set to get nearly £2 million of improvements.

Lincolnshire County Council has successfully bid for two cash sums from the Government’s Safer Roads Fund, including £1,245,000 for improvements to the A1084 from Caistor to Brigg and £645,000 for the A631 from Bishop Bridge to Middle Rasen.

Lincolnshire County Council. EMN-190904-151943001

Lincolnshire County Council executive member for highways Councillor Richard Davies explained: “The funding will predominantly be used for resurfacing works, but we’ll also be improving the road-markings and signage.

“In addition, we are also considering reducing the speed limit along certain stretches of the roads.

“This will help make both roads safer for motorists, reducing the potential for accidents.”

The Safer Roads Fund is a £175 million pot launched in November 2016, which covered the years from 2017-21.

It is specifically targeted at delivering road upgrades and improvements to reduce the number and severity of fatal and serious injury collisions on the 50 highest risk road sections, based on the Road Safety Foundation’s analysis published in 2016.

Lincolnshire County Council made bids for roads including the two above, plus the A18 between the A16 and county boundary and the A631 between Louth and Middle Rasen.

A further £2,725,000 is set to be allocated for the A631 Market Rasen to Louth route in 2020/21.

Back in March, Lincolnshire County Council’s planning and regulations committee approved a proposal to cut the speed limit on the A1084 near Grasby.

Coun Lewis Strange said: “At the county council meeting I spoke (as a member of that committee) and secured the approval to allow a speed limit reduction to 40 mph, on the A1084 above Grasby at the dangerous crossroads.

“This will be brought in before the other traffic calming measures along the whole stretch from Brigg to Caistor including a 50 mph limit, this being after the government released funding for this road, as identified as being one of Lincolnshire’s three most dangerous roads.

“This speed reduction at Caistor follows a petition to full council last May, and the sterling efforts of all on Grasby parish council.”