Criticism over Caistor CCTV delays

Delays in installing council-controlled CCTV in Caistor market place have come in for criticism from residents and councillors.

Speaking at the recent town council meeting, resident Cliff Rust questioned why West Lindsey District Council were ‘dragging their heels’ over the cameras.

Mr Rust said: “We were told all that they were waiting for was a police report and when I ask councillors now, they say it is a slow process.

“It is not up to me to come to meeting and push for something that is supposed to be going ahead.

“Why is West Lindsey dragging their heels with it - say either yes you can have it, or no you can’t.”

Discussions on CCTV for Caistor have been ongoing for more than two years.

Council run cameras have been installed at the sports ground, but an initial proposal for the market place was vetoed by some property owners, leaving the only coverage in private ownership.However, the latest proposal received a more favourable response and town councillors are keen to pursue it.

Council chairman and Caistor Mayor Jon Wright shared Mr Rust’s frustration.

He said: “The town clerk has sent them (West Lindsey) a number of letters and we have applied pressure; as a council what more can we do?

“Going back two years, we sent round a questionnaire; a lot of councillors took time delivering them.

“We made a big effort to push it through , but it seems to have come to a standstill.

“We have to keep pestering them.”

Town clerk, Jim Hanrahan added it is unclear whether the scheme currently being looked into by West Lindsey was for just two cameras, or a wider scheme in the town.

He continued: “I know for a fact the police are keen to see a wider scheme because that allows them to track vehicles which have been used in crimes.”

The Rasen Mail contacted the communities manager at West Lindsey, Grant White who is heading up the project, and he confirmed he would be meeting with Mr Hanrahan this week to discuss the CCTV.

Mr White continued: “We recognise the important role public space CCTV plays in helping to keep communities safe.

“Whilst it is not a statutory service of a Local Authority, we continue to provide a CCTV and Monitoring Service as we value the positive impact it has for people and places.

“Any new installation of public space CCTV requires careful and detailed planning to ensure it meets crime fighting needs, legal requirements around privacy protection, and is sustainable, so it can operate long into the future.

“Our plans must take into consideration access to sufficient internet speeds, routes to establish CCTV transmission, and due regard to the conservation and character of where CCTV is installed.

“We must also complete impact assessments.

“These processes can take time to complete in order to fully demonstrate the need for public space CCTV.

“It includes analysing crime statistics, local trends and other known issues such as anti-social behaviour.

“As our CCTV records 24/7, a lot of information is obtained about the movement of people and vehicles.

“Our impact assessment work is therefore very important to ensure the use of public space CCTV is needed and proportionate.

“To provide public space CCTV in Caistor a lot of work is ongoing to overcome challenges with internet speeds, establish the clear legal basis for CCTV and find suitable sites for cameras amongst a wealth of town centre heritage.

“As this work continues we will provide further updates to keep residents, businesses and partners informed.”