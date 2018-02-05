County council is to commence work on lane full of potholes

Following months of talks with Lincolnshire County Council, residents in Dog Kennel Wood, near Market Rasen, can breathe a sigh of relief.

The county council has said they will be taking measures to improve Broom Covert Lane - a lane full of potholes - in the short and long-term.

Chris Miller, team leader for countryside services, said: “In the short term, we’ll be undertaking interim measures to improve the state of the lane’s surface, with a view to carrying out a more enhanced, longer-term improvement later in the year.”

Sir Edward Leigh MP, who supported residents, has expressed his happiness at the news.

He said: “I am pleased that Lincolnshire County Council are making efforts to meet the concerns of Steve and other local residents. I’ve seen the state of Broom Covert Lane and it is in need of repairs.

“I am glad if I have been able to facilitate getting thing going and hope that the outstanding issues are resolved.”

Resident Steve Cooper has welcomed the news, but after months of talks with the council he isn’t entirely optimistic.

Mr Cooper said: “I just hope I’m not counting my chickens before they have hatched.”