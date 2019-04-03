Councillors set to discuss plans to convert Grasby quarry

Plans to bring a former Grasby quarry back into use as a tourist destination will be considered by West Lindsey District Council tonight (Wednesday).

Stoneledge Holdings wants to build 32 holiday lodges, along with one for a warden, on the redundant chalk quarry off Brigg Road and Grasby Wold Lane.

The plans also include a shop on site for basic supplies.

Developers said the number of lodges makes the proposal economically viable.

They say it will ‘allow the whole quarry to be rejuvenated and soften back into the landscape’ while ‘making it a long-term sustainable success which will generate a genuine tourism/visitor gem for the area’,

The applicant has already re-worked plans in a bid to protect the bio-diversity of the area and protect wildlife.

In a report which is to go before councillors,officers praised the venture.

They said: “Given the site’s close relationship to Grasby and the proximity of the Viking Way, it is considered that it is likely to have a tourism, economic and community benefit, along with enhancing the current condition and appearance of the site.

“Therefore it is considered that the site is an appropriate location for a holiday accommodation business, and the development will provide overriding benefits to the local economy, community and environment.”

However, residents and councillors are concerned about safety at Grasby Wolds Road and the junction with the A1084. Lincolnshire County Council had no objections.

• The application will be discussed by members of WLDC’s Planning Committee tonight (Wednesday, April 3).