Councillors digging in to provide more allotments

Caistor councillors are digging in to find a suitable site for more allotments in the town.

There are already 14 allotment plots on land at the corner of North Kelsey Road and high Street, but with the move to more sustainable living, more land is being looked at to give over to growing.

Town clerk, Jim Hanrahan, said: “ We always retain a small waiting list of several persons (for allotments) and there is a regular turnover of plots.

“However, we now have a waiting list of seven persons and by law we must consider creating more allotments.”

There are several sites in town council ownership which may be suitable and are now undergoing further investigation.

These sites are at Millfields Park and two sites adjacent to the playing fields at Caistor Sports & Social Club – land to the rear of the Club access road near Brigg Road and the strip of land between the bottom field and the cricket field.

Mr Hanrahan added: “Alternatively, the town council could investigate the purchase of currently privately owned land, such as that beside the cemetery off Mallard Drive / Teal Close.”

The council’s next meeting will be tomorrow, Thursday, January 9, in the Alan Caine Council Chamber at the town hall, starting at 7pm.

A planning meeting will be held at preceding the main meeting, starting at 6.45pm.