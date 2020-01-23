Council Leader welcomes railway proposals

The Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Giles McNeill has welcomed proposals for additional railway services in West Lindsey.

He said: “Consultation is currently underway by East Midlands Trains which are seeking views on extending services in and out of our district.

“The proposals would directly affect Market Rasen Train Station, which recently underwent a major refurbishment and was opened by the Princess Royal in 2018.

“It would see more services connecting to Lincoln, Grimsby and Leicester and is further proof of clear investment by third parties into our district.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in the consultation, as the extra services would improve connections for people who live and visit West Lindsey and beyond.”

To find out more about this consultation visit www.eastmidlandsrailways.co.uk/december2020 .

The consultation closes on Friday, February 14.