Council committed to Rasen allotment plan

Market Rasen Town Council is setting up a ‘working group’ to focus on bringing allotments to the town.

It comes after green-fingered residents have been putting pressure on the council to provide the facility.

Demand grows for allotments

The council is only now in a position to set up a working group thanks to three new councillors who have just been co-opted to the authority.

Before this, the council did not have enough members to form part-member working parties for specific causes.

Speaking at the council’s June meeting, Deputy Mayor Steve Bunney said: “We need to get a working group.

“We’ve got to look and see what various options there are.

“If any of our current space could be created into allotments.

“Part of a playing field?

“To do that we’d have to get through a lot of public consultation.”

Councillors discussed land behind Tesco and the police station, the golf club and the racecourse as possible options.

Coun Bunney added: “We might have to make a decision whether to purchase land or rent land.”

Mayor John Matthews told the meeting Tesco had a 100th anniversary fund available.

He said: “We could bid for some of that for this project.”

Town clerk Faye Lambkin-Smith said there were currently ‘12 interests for allotments’.

Under the Small Holdings and Allotments Act the council has a duty to provide allotments where there is a demand for them.

The council has previously agreed to look at possible locations and compile a report.

Ms Lambkin-Smith said: “Market Rasen Town Council is exploring options of land available and is looking for the support from the community in doing this.”

If any member of the community is aware of any land in the area for a peppercorn rent or loan, contact the town clerk on 01673 842479 or email townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk .