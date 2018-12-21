Council calls for action on Rasen leisure centre traffic

Market Rasen Town Council has officially backed the planning application for a new £6.3 million leisure centre in the town - but has raised concerns about how traffic will be managed.

West Lindsey District Council has submitted a planning application to build a dry leisure centre on land off Gainsborough Road.

In a letter to WLDC’s planning department, Market Rasen Town Council clerk, Faye Lambkin-Smith said councillors supported the application but wanted action to address residents’ traffic management concerns.

Ms Lambkin-Smith said: “The council support the application and also local residents’ concerns on traffic management.

“We do hope that the district council will take [into] account the community’s views on traffic management and that a traffic survey is conducted at the beginning of the development to address the issues.”

Residents have raised concerns about the inevitable increase in traffic the facility will bring to the town - and how the traffic going in and out of the centre will be managed.

Ms Lambkin-Smith went on to ask the district council to make the new facility as secure as possible.

She said: “The council are keen for the site to be developed and feel that security measures need to be put in place i.e CCTV and lighting.”

The town clerk ended her letter by criticising WLDC for its ‘non-user friendly’ website, saying some residents had experienced problems viewing the planning application.

She stated: “With regard to this application, residents have raised concerns that application details are difficult to access due to the WLDC website not being user friendly and that no hard copy of this application has been sent to the town council.”

Residents can have their say on the application via the district council website.